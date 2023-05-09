Search

Lifestyle

Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love for God

Maheen Khawaja 09:21 PM | 9 May, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love for God
Source: Instagram

Zara Noor Abbas, a name synonymous with extraordinary talent, captivating beauty, and a remarkable acting career in Pakistan, continues to unveil her limitless potential in the world of entertainment.

During a recent podcast interview with motivational speaker and lifestyle coach Eram Saeed, the acclaimed actor delved into the profound connection she shares with her religion. In the conversation, Zara passionately expressed her deep love and devotion to her faith, emphasizing the intense emotions she experiences when discussing Allah and His Messengers.

The Badshah Begum actress opened up about the significant role religion plays in her life, highlighting its profound impact on her spiritual journey. The podcast host initiated the discussion by exploring the idea of a divine connection, noting that she seems to be experiencing a similar phenomenon, even becoming emotionally charged when speaking about God. Eram shed light on the notion that amidst the busyness of daily life, true connection with God is often found in moments of silence.

Recalling her personal experiences, she shared her reflections on the transformative power of her faith and her ongoing journey of self-love. She discussed the importance of setting boundaries and attaining clarity, aspects that were previously elusive to her.

"For the longest time, I struggled to make decisions," explained the actor. "I didn't fully comprehend the meaning of boundaries, personal space, and clarity. However, after enrolling in Eram's course, I learned the value of compartmentalizing my emotions and understanding where I stand."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eram Saeed (@eramsaeed_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eram Saeed (@eramsaeed_)

Zara continued by sharing her perspective on the concept of personal space, recounting how others often failed to grasp its significance. She emphasized the need for "space to be with yourself" and clarified that it doesn't imply isolation, but rather the opportunity for self-reflection and inner dialogue.

Known for her impeccable acting prowess in drama serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans, and Badshah Begum, Abbas was recently seen in Jhoom, Love Life Ka Law, and Parey Hut Love. She will next be seen in Aan.   

OST of new drama serial 'Jhoom' featuring Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani wins hearts

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Battling dysmorphia and discrimination: Mushk Kaleem gets candid about her personal life

04:43 PM | 9 May, 2023

VELO Sound Station Season 2 Drops First Song and it is totally RAD!

09:07 PM | 8 May, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill entertains Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her show

07:30 PM | 8 May, 2023

Trailer of Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas starrer 'Tumharey Husn Kay Naam' out now!

07:08 PM | 8 May, 2023

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s new loved-up pictures leave fans awestruck

01:05 PM | 8 May, 2023

Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer starrer 'Ehraam-e-Janoon' trailer out now

09:30 PM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love ...

09:21 PM | 9 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 9th May 2023

09:04 AM | 9 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 288.15
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 9, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: