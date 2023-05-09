Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love for God

Zara Noor Abbas, a name synonymous with extraordinary talent, captivating beauty, and a remarkable acting career in Pakistan, continues to unveil her limitless potential in the world of entertainment.
During a recent podcast interview with motivational speaker and lifestyle coach Eram Saeed, the acclaimed actor delved into the profound connection she shares with her religion. In the conversation, Zara passionately expressed her deep love and devotion to her faith, emphasizing the intense emotions she experiences when discussing Allah and His Messengers.
The Badshah Begum actress opened up about the significant role religion plays in her life, highlighting its profound impact on her spiritual journey. The podcast host initiated the discussion by exploring the idea of a divine connection, noting that she seems to be experiencing a similar phenomenon, even becoming emotionally charged when speaking about God. Eram shed light on the notion that amidst the busyness of daily life, true connection with God is often found in moments of silence.
Recalling her personal experiences, she shared her reflections on the transformative power of her faith and her ongoing journey of self-love. She discussed the importance of setting boundaries and attaining clarity, aspects that were previously elusive to her.
"For the longest time, I struggled to make decisions," explained the actor. "I didn't fully comprehend the meaning of boundaries, personal space, and clarity. However, after enrolling in Eram's course, I learned the value of compartmentalizing my emotions and understanding where I stand."
Zara continued by sharing her perspective on the concept of personal space, recounting how others often failed to grasp its significance. She emphasized the need for "space to be with yourself" and clarified that it doesn't imply isolation, but rather the opportunity for self-reflection and inner dialogue.
Known for her impeccable acting prowess in drama serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans, and Badshah Begum, Abbas was recently seen in Jhoom, Love Life Ka Law, and Parey Hut Love. She will next be seen in Aan.
