Has Mehwish Hayat hired private bodyguards amid ‘honeytrap’ allegations?

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has reportedly beefed up her security, days after being dragged into smear campaigns for alleged ‘honey trapping’ attempts to trap politicians.

A report of 24News claims that the Load Wedding star has hired private bodyguards besides restricting her activities in recent days.

It was reported that the 34-year-old felt got help of a professional security services after being ‘unsafe’. The report also claimed that Mehwish felt the need to increase security to avert any possible attack, as her name was linked with people from powerful quarters known for silencing the dissent voices.

However, the actor has not shared the reason behind stepping up her security.

Pakistani diva lately faced derogatory trolling on social sites after Major (r) Adil Raja, a former military man turned YouTuber, sparked controversy by leveling grim allegations against some ‘top actors and models’ claiming that four of them remained in relationships with former top generals, and were even used for forbidden gains.

Mehwish responded to Raja, saying "People stoop too low just for cheap fame". She continued saying ‘just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud…Shame on you for spreading false allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe in his bullshit'.

She also further warned not to allow anyone to defame her name in this way anymore.