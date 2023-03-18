Ayeza Khan's BTS video wins the internet

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has earned high praise for her work as a leading television actress and top fashion model. Her versatility as an actress and impeccable fashion sense has been showcased time and again in various roles on screen, solidifying her status as a star fashionista and performer.
With her unparalleled talent and charismatic presence, Khan has cemented her position as a leading icon in the Pakistani entertainment industry, both on and off-screen. Her contributions to the industry and her immense popularity among fans have made her a force to be reckoned with, and she continues to shine as a star performer and fashion icon.
Most recently, the esteemed actress of Meray Paas Tum Ho tantalised her fans with exciting news about her upcoming project. The 32-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of a mehndi dance routine for her new project Chand Tara.
The video shows Khan in a stunning red blouse paired with a lehenga, gracefully swaying to the beat of the song alongside her husband, the renowned actor Danish Taimoor. The couple's on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences in the past, and their fans are eagerly anticipating their return to the screen in this new project.
View this post on Instagram
This behind-the-scenes footage has already generated buzz among fans and media outlets, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement for the upcoming production.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.