Ayeza Khan's BTS video wins the internet

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has earned high praise for her work as a leading television actress and top fashion model. Her versatility as an actress and impeccable fashion sense has been showcased time and again in various roles on screen, solidifying her status as a star fashionista and performer.

With her unparalleled talent and charismatic presence, Khan has cemented her position as a leading icon in the Pakistani entertainment industry, both on and off-screen. Her contributions to the industry and her immense popularity among fans have made her a force to be reckoned with, and she continues to shine as a star performer and fashion icon.

Most recently, the esteemed actress of Meray Paas Tum Ho tantalised her fans with exciting news about her upcoming project. The 32-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of a mehndi dance routine for her new project Chand Tara.

The video shows Khan in a stunning red blouse paired with a lehenga, gracefully swaying to the beat of the song alongside her husband, the renowned actor Danish Taimoor. The couple's on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences in the past, and their fans are eagerly anticipating their return to the screen in this new project.

This behind-the-scenes footage has already generated buzz among fans and media outlets, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement for the upcoming production.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.