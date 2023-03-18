Pakistani celebs express disapproval over police operation at Zaman Park

Several PTI workers were arrested by law enforcement in the capital city of Punjab during a police operation at the Lahore residence of former prime minister Imran Khan who had already departed for Islamabad for his court hearing today.
The operation was carried out as part of an effort to maintain law and order in the area and prevent any untoward incidents from taking place. The authorities have not released any details regarding the charges against the arrested PTI workers, but investigations are said to be underway.
Videos have been broadcasted on the local media, showcasing a large team of the local administration and law enforcement agencies utilizing cranes to clear Zaman Park.
Severa celebrities from Pakistan have taken to various platforms to express their strong disapproval and anger regarding this news. Farhan Saeed tweeted "Is the.re any law in this country? Pehle to phir hosla hotatha army sambhal legi. Please for Pakistan"
Usman Farhat tweeted saying "This is what is happening in Pakistan today, to avoid elections in Pakistan, the whole state machinery is being used to unleash fascism and illegal acts against former Prime Minister Imran Khan."
Armeena Khan tweeted one of the videos where the protestors were also being beaten up by the police with the caption "I’d like to draw your attention to the protestors on the ground. They’re being beaten up despite being unarmed and defenceless."
Haroon Shahid said "Showing their true face!! Cowards of the highest order. Seems like they want to create anarchy. This is going to be another of their miscalculations."
Many other actors took to their Instagram handles and posted stories voicing out against the violence including Dananeer Mobeen, Aiman Khan and Shaveer Jafry's wife, Ayesha Baig.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
