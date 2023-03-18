Pakistani celebs express disapproval over police operation at Zaman Park

Several PTI workers were arrested by law enforcement in the capital city of Punjab during a police operation at the Lahore residence of former prime minister Imran Khan who had already departed for Islamabad for his court hearing today.

The operation was carried out as part of an effort to maintain law and order in the area and prevent any untoward incidents from taking place. The authorities have not released any details regarding the charges against the arrested PTI workers, but investigations are said to be underway.

Videos have been broadcasted on the local media, showcasing a large team of the local administration and law enforcement agencies utilizing cranes to clear Zaman Park.

Severa celebrities from Pakistan have taken to various platforms to express their strong disapproval and anger regarding this news. Farhan Saeed tweeted "Is the.re any law in this country? Pehle to phir hosla hotatha army sambhal legi. Please for Pakistan"

All the stakeholders should sit together and take Pakistan forward it’s about time ! Praying for my country ❤️#Pakistan — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 18, 2023

Usman Farhat tweeted saying "This is what is happening in Pakistan today, to avoid elections in Pakistan, the whole state machinery is being used to unleash fascism and illegal acts against former Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Armeena Khan tweeted one of the videos where the protestors were also being beaten up by the police with the caption "I’d like to draw your attention to the protestors on the ground. They’re being beaten up despite being unarmed and defenceless."

Haroon Shahid said "Showing their true face!! Cowards of the highest order. Seems like they want to create anarchy. This is going to be another of their miscalculations."

Many other actors took to their Instagram handles and posted stories voicing out against the violence including Dananeer Mobeen, Aiman Khan and Shaveer Jafry's wife, Ayesha Baig.