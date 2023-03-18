Meta lunches paid verification service in US

Meta has launched its subscription service in the US, which would allow Facebook and Instagram users to pay verification followed Elon Musk started the services for Twitter.

The Meta Verified service will give users a blue tick after they verify their accounts using a government ID. It will receive $11.99 per month from the web while Apple's iOS system and Google-owned Android users will pay $14.99 a month.

The subscription service aims at diversifying the company’s revenue away from advertising. Snap Inc-owned Snapchat as well as messaging app Telegram have introduced paid services.

Last year after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the micro-blogging site had rolled out its Blue subscription service which lets people pay for the blue tick previously limited to verified accounts of politicians, journalists and other public figures.

The initial launch of Twitter Blue was made in November. However, it relaunched its subscription services in December after a month long hiatus as its new owner Elon Musk aims at curbing fake accounts and bots.