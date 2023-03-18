Gold price surges by Rs4,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs4,100 to reach Rs208,300 on Saturday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs3,515 to settle at Rs178,584.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $53 to close at $1989.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs100 per tola to reach Rs2,250 and Rs85.73 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,929.