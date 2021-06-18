TECNO brings exciting discount offers on Daraz Mobile Week 2021

LAHORE – TECNO brings exciting offers for the fans on the Daraz Mobile Week 2021. There will be up to 14% off on all TECNO Mobiles available on Daraz.pk with some surprise gifts for customers on purchase of a new TECNO mobile. The sale is live right now and you can get your favorite devices till June 23, 2021.

TECNO has been working hard to provide high-tech devices to its Pakistani customers at a budget-friendly price since 2016. Daraz is one of the top e-commerce platforms, being the biggest online marketplace in Pakistan. Over the years, TECNO has brought forward dozens of successful launches with multiple discount and sale offers in collaboration with Daraz.pk.

Daraz.pk comes up with special discount offers and some of the biggest online sales for consumers in Pakistan. Apart from monthly or occasional special discounts, Daraz has come forward with this Mobile Week 2021 for the first time. This week shall be dedicated to smartphone devices and mobile accessories specifically.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said “Daraz.pk is one of our biggest and most successful collaborations. It is famous for its special discounts and biggest sales. We have launched many phones using Daraz.pk as our main platform selling thousands of devices in one go. This Mobile Week 2021 is a great opportunity for fans to get their latest TECNO phones at a discounted price.”

So fans get ready for this Mobile Week on Daraz.pk to get discounts on your favorite TECNO phones and get some exciting gifts as well! Hurry and order your devices before 23rd June.