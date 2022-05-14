Daraz introduces its new enterprise business vertical ‘Daraz Tech’

Pakistan's IT sector has been booming in recent years, necessitating the need for a dependable service provider capable of providing end-to-end delivery of IT Solutions and Services.

Daraz, the pioneer in Pakistani ecommerce with the largest seller and customer base, is proud to introduce its new Enterprise business vertical "Daraz Tech," which strives to give enterprise level support and services to potential clients by offering cutting-edge IT solutions and services. Daraz Tech's objective is to digitally transform the region's enterprise IT infrastructure and services to meet Alibaba's standards. Daraz Tech is supported by Alibaba's cutting-edge technical expertise and extensive industry understanding. Our staff is well-equipped to provide the best tailored solutions to cater Local Enterprise IT needs.

Enterprise customers can now avail cost effective solutions with seamless buying experience and priority delivery through Daraz Priority delivery service (DEX) for their IT hardware and related solutions within budgeted expenses.

In addition, Daraz (Alibaba Group), in conjunction with Alibaba Cloud, is offering globally renowned Alibaba Cloud Services for the local market of Pakistan, which is a significant milestone for the Pakistani IT Enterprise ecosystem. Public and private sector organizations, SMEs, and startups will have direct access to Alibaba Cloud Services via Daraz. Customers around the country will be able to access Alibaba Cloud certified sales, pre-sales, and support through Daraz Tech. Daraz will also collaborate closely with Alibaba Cloud's startup program, offering several incentives and resources to Pakistan's startup ecosystem.

Furthermore, Alibaba Cloud provides pay-as-you-go cloud services such as elastic compute, data storage, relational databases, big-data processing, anti-DDoS security, and content delivery networks (CDN). According to Gartner, it is the largest cloud computing company in China and Asia Pacific. Gartner ranks Alibaba Cloud #1 in Asia Pacific in its April 2020 report, and third among the world's top three CSP providers. Alibaba Cloud has data centers in 24 regions and 74+ availability zones worldwide.

Daraz Tech will also enable Enterprises to choose from variety of Infrastructure solutions availability within its services offering starting from but not limited to IT hardware (Servers, Routers, Switches, Firewalls, LED Monitors, Laptops) etc. any many other IT managed services options via our established Partners and teams.

Mr. Ali Raza, Division Head, Alibaba Cloud Pakistan, a seasoned professional within the IT industry, commented on this saying "Daraz Tech would be a revolutionary move towards empowering enterprises with globally recognized Alibaba Cloud services and IT infrastructure solutions through our recognized partners. Along with local support and services and seamless delivery channels availability, Daraz Tech aspires to give its potential clients a full end-to-end solution delivery."

This positive news demonstrates to the people of Pakistan that our image as a modern and technologically inventive nation is progressively being enhanced as a result of the resilience of our business community and the government's ongoing support.