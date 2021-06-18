vivo Introduces amazing offers for Daraz Mobile Week 2021
Web Desk
03:47 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
vivo Introduces amazing offers for Daraz Mobile Week 2021
vivo presents amazing offers to its customers in collaboration with Daraz.pk for Daraz Mobile Week 2021 starting from June 16, 2021. The customers are able to participate in the virtual world of mobile phones and pick their favorite vivo smartphone with some incredible gifts.

Being a customer-centric brand, vivo continuously focuses on addressing evolving consumer needs and bringing joy to its users. With the aim to create astonishing surprises for its customers, vivo has partnered with Daraz.pk and presents some great deals in Daraz Mobile Week 2021. 

As a brand partner for Daraz Mobile Week 2021, vivo is providing high-quality gifts like QCY Original EarBuds, vivo branded Temperature Bottle and many more on the purchase of its top-selling smartphone models. vivo lovers are also able to get incredible price deals on vivo’s innovative and trendsetting devices through Mega Deal Basket exclusively at vivo’s flagship store at Daraz.pk.

Moreover, vivo presents its customers a chance to win its hot-selling smartphone Y20 through a lucky draw. In order to participate in this lucky draw, customers will have to engage in Mission Possible or play 1 Rupee Game at Daraz.pk. 

The Daraz Mobile Week 2021 will last from June 16, 2021 to June 23, 2021 with a complete range of vivo smartphones available and high quality gifts bundled with its hot selling models. Customers can also enjoy free and speedy delivery all over the country with secured payment methods on the purchase of vivo smartphones through vivo flagship store. 

Visit vivo’s Flagship Store at Daraz.pk to get these amazing deals now.

