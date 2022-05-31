Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first teaser of ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad'

The upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles.

The Humsafar superstar has teased the release date of her upcoming highly-anticipated film on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees diva dropped the film’s poster and announced that the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in 2022.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, the upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.