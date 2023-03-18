Search

Inside Swara and Fahad's glittering wedding reception

Maheen Khawaja 05:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
Inside Swara and Fahad's glittering wedding reception
Source: Swara Bhaskar (Instagram)

Actress Swara Bhaskar, a popular Bollywood star, recently tied the knot with social activist Fahad Ahmad in a private ceremony in February.

Following the registration of their marriage, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception on March 16 in Delhi. The pictures of the newlyweds have flooded social media, sparking a frenzy of congratulatory messages from their fans.

The reception was a grand affair with Swara and Fahad making a dazzling entry at the venue. The star-studded ceremony witnessed the arrival of several notable personalities from the film and political circuits.

Although the wedding ceremony was attended by only their closest friends and family members, the Delhi reception saw the likes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader and actor Jaya Bachchan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and MP Shashi Tharoor among other guests, as reported by News18.

Swara looked stunning in a heavily-embroidered, bright pink lehenga with distinct mirror work, which she paired with stone-encrusted diamond jewellery, statement earrings, and bangles topped off with a striking maang tika. Fahad, on the other hand, looked dapper in a golden-white sherwani paired with white pyjamas. The couple welcomed their esteemed guests and posed for pictures together while walking hand-in-hand, making the occasion an unforgettable memory.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Just a day before their grand wedding reception, Swara and Fahad hosted a special Qawwali night that was attended by several notable personalities. Swara shared glimpses of the event on social media, where she looked nothing short of regal in a royal navy blue velvet ethnic ensemble, adorned with intricate designs, embroidery, and embellishments. She paired her attire with a green and gold-bordered dupatta and statement jewellery. Meanwhile, Fahad looked dashing in a navy-blue Pathani suit with white patterns.

Swara captioned the pictures, "Yeh jo halka halka suroor hai!", giving a glimpse of the joyous evening they shared with their loved ones.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Previously, the couple had also created a video collage that documented their relationship journey. In their joint post, they revealed that they had been searching for love but found friendship first, which ultimately led them to each other. The post read, "Sometimes, you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart, Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic, but it's all yours!"

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

