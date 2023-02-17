Indian actress Swara Bhasker gets engaged to Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad via Twitter.

In a heartwarming video, she showcased their lovely moments together and recounted their love story. On Thursday, the Veere De Wedding star shared that they had officially tied the knot on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act after registering their wedding in court.

For the unversed, Fahad Ahmad is known as the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, as stated in his Twitter handle bio. Bhaskar revealed that the couple had officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, and even shared a glimpse of their court marriage with her parents in attendance.

In the caption, she expressed her joy in finding love and friendship with Fahad, warmly welcoming him into her heart.

She captioned the video and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨???? pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

She shared pictures of her engagement on Friday morning, featuring her wearing her mother's sari and jewellery, and her partner breaking tradition by wearing a beige shalwar kurta and a red vest.

As soon as the news broke, congratulatory messages began to flow in. Bollywood stars like Divya Dutta and Sonam Kapoor joined Swara at her celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and expressed her joy for their union. She said, “You both look happy and blessed. That’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities.”

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad ✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

When u realised it’s finally done❤️ Thank you everyone for the love & support. The process was anxious but the result can be read from our faces. P.S-when I failed to stop @ReallySwara from dancing in court, I joined her, I feel that’s only secret for happy marriage. ???????? pic.twitter.com/0iibJd2lvl — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 17, 2023

Swara, who met Fahad at a political rally, shared pictures from the wedding celebrations on February 17. The actor revealed that she is now preparing for a ‘shehnaii-wala shaadi.’