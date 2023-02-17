Search

Indian actress Swara Bhasker gets engaged to Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad

05:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Indian actress Swara Bhasker gets engaged to Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad
Source: Instagram

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad via Twitter.

In a heartwarming video, she showcased their lovely moments together and recounted their love story. On Thursday, the Veere De Wedding star shared that they had officially tied the knot on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act after registering their wedding in court.

For the unversed, Fahad Ahmad is known as the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, as stated in his Twitter handle bio. Bhaskar revealed that the couple had officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, and even shared a glimpse of their court marriage with her parents in attendance.

In the caption, she expressed her joy in finding love and friendship with Fahad, warmly welcoming him into her heart. 

She captioned the video and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

She shared pictures of her engagement on Friday morning, featuring her wearing her mother's sari and jewellery, and her partner breaking tradition by wearing a beige shalwar kurta and a red vest.

 As soon as the news broke, congratulatory messages began to flow in. Bollywood stars like Divya Dutta and Sonam Kapoor joined Swara at her celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and expressed her joy for their union. She said, “You both look happy and blessed. That’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities.” 

Swara, who met Fahad at a political rally, shared pictures from the wedding celebrations on February 17. The actor revealed that she is now preparing for a ‘shehnaii-wala shaadi.’

Pakistan PM visits earthquake-hit Turkiye as toll rises above 38,000

06:13 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

