Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's historic verdict

Web Desk
05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Amidst the political turmoil in Pakistan, the Supreme Court this week made a historic verdict regarding the restoration of the National Assembly and declaring the deputy speaker’s ruling null and void.

Bollywood diva Swara Bhaskar also shared her two cents on the matter. The Veere Di Wedding star who is known for being politically active on Twitter praised the judiciary for upholding the law.

Taking to Twitter, Bhaskar praised the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision on reinstating the lower house of Parliament. "Looks like the Supreme Court of Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government, So apparently it is possible. Sigh!", tweeted the Ranjhanaa star.

The Indian actress was met with severe criticism as fans expressed their dislike and displeasure regarding Swara's opinion.

Pakistani celebrities have also been tweeting in the favour of Imran Khan, who has assured them that he would continue to fight till the last ball.

