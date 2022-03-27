Pakistani celebrities come out in support of PM Imran Khan

Pakistani celebrities put their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Islamabad rally today.

Taking to the their social media accounts, Pakistani celebrities have come out openly in support of PTI’s “Amar-Bil-maroof” public gathering in Islamabad today.

Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas, Haroon Shahid, Faysal Qureshi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Rohail Hyatt, Samina Peerzada, Hina Bayat, Attaullah Essa Khelvi and Salman Ahmed are some of the celebrities calling people to attend the gathering and lend their support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

#IstandwithImranKhan Pakistan has spoken they want only one leader to lead them to a brighter future of Pakistan. They have shown solidarity with @ImranKhanPTI you can keep your parliament but you can never take away our leader♥️💯🧿🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sRzGeFW8j0 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 26, 2022

Have been a fan of @ImranKhanPTI since he was a sportsman and still an admirer of his leadership. I wish and pray that he completes his tenure. May Allah bless him #AmarBilMaroof @FaisalJavedKhan @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/NIhqqDtg0k — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 26, 2022

Apnay Kaptaan ko Allah ki amaan mai diya. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 26, 2022

قسم خدا کی اپوزیشن نے پوری ڈھٹاھٹ سے ہمارے منہ پر تھوک دیا ہے

قسم خدا کی انھوں نے ملکی وقار اور اخلاقی پاسداری کو پیروں میں روند دیا ہو

قسم خدا کی یہ فیصلے کی گھڑی ہے آگے بڑھیے اور ان بدکرداروں کو اپنے جوتوں تلے روند دیجئے — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) March 27, 2022