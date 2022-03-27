Pakistani celebrities come out in support of PM Imran Khan
12:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
12:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistani celebrities put their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Islamabad rally today.

Taking to the their social media accounts, Pakistani celebrities have come out openly in support of PTI’s “Amar-Bil-maroof” public gathering in Islamabad today.

Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas, Haroon Shahid, Faysal Qureshi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Rohail Hyatt, Samina Peerzada, Hina Bayat, Attaullah Essa Khelvi and Salman Ahmed are some of the celebrities calling people to attend the gathering and lend their support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistani celebrities come out in support of PM Imran Khan
12:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

