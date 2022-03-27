JWP chief Shahzain Bugti parts ways with PTI-led coalition government
ISLAMABAD – Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti parted ways with PTI-led federal government on Sunday.
He announced the decision while talking to media along with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.
“We stood with PM Imran Khan for three-and-a-half years and tried hard to bring a change in Balochistan,” said Bugti .
"Keeping the situation in the country in view, I announce to leave PM Imran Khan’s cabinet and resign [as a member of] federal government,” Bugti said, adding that he stands with PDM and will try to do his best for the people of Pakistan.
Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Shahzain Bugti as his special assistant on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan.
On the other side, PM Imran is all set to address a public gathering in Islamabad today.
PTI all set to flex political muscles in ... 10:20 AM | 27 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared an important voice note with his party supporters ahead of ...
