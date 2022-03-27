Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer defend international titles in Dubai
Web Desk
04:47 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer defend international titles in Dubai
Share

DUBAI – Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara and, Usman Wazeer continue to make the nation proud as the duo successfully defended their international titles in the Dubai fight.

Asif Hazara, who clinched the Asian Boxing Federation title last year, has successfully defended the title on Saturday.

The bout organized by the World Boxing Council ended in the victory of the Pakistani boxer who gave a tough time to the Indonesian opponent. He bagged the event by a majority decision as he won nine out of ten rounds.

Asif, after defending the title, thanked his fans and countrymen for their support and prayers. He also vowed to make Pakistan proud on every forum.

Meanwhile, Usman Wazeer, a product of Amir Khan Boxing Academy, also defended World Boxing Council WBC title by knocking out the Indonesian boxer in the first round. British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan can be seen with the new stars in the ring. 

Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan ... 10:19 AM | 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Rising Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan knocked out the Afghan opponent and bagged the Arabian Sea ...

Wazeer knocked out the Indonesian boxer in the first round. The 21-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Asian Boy’, is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary Pakistani boxers and is currently an undefeated welterweight boxer and holds the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Asian title – being the first Pakistani to hold the title.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf holds wide-ranging ...
05:28 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
JWP chief Shahzain Bugti parts ways with PTI-led ...
02:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Jeddah oil ...
11:00 AM | 27 Mar, 2022
Political temperature at peak in capital as PTI ...
05:30 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistani woman, daughter return home after ...
09:32 AM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports 310 new Covid cases, 5 deaths
08:48 AM | 27 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari’s dance video goes viral
03:25 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr