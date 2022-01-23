Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea title

ISLAMABAD – Rising Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan knocked out the Afghan opponent and bagged the Arabian Sea Championship title in the country’s federal capital on Saturday.

Reports in local media said the match lasted for five rounds. The 27-year-old Pakistani ringster earlier seemed defensive as his Afghan rival Samir displayed aggression and agility.

The boxers from the neighboring countries exhibited great spirit as they fought with more vigor and prowess while the Pakistani boxer dealt the final blow to the Afghan rival, knocking him out in the fifth round of the 10-round super welter bout at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Muzaffar, also known as Prince Khan, commended the administration for organizing the event, and he also hailed his coaches. “I have been working hard for the title for the last three years”, he said while speaking after the fight.

Pakistan Professional Boxing League Chairman General (r) Ahsanul Haq also appreciated the World Boxing Council for giving Pakistan the opportunity to organize the event.

The Arabian Sea region includes 16 nations including Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghan¬istan, Somalia, Djibouti, and the Maldives.