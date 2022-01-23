Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea title
Share
ISLAMABAD – Rising Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan knocked out the Afghan opponent and bagged the Arabian Sea Championship title in the country’s federal capital on Saturday.
Reports in local media said the match lasted for five rounds. The 27-year-old Pakistani ringster earlier seemed defensive as his Afghan rival Samir displayed aggression and agility.
The boxers from the neighboring countries exhibited great spirit as they fought with more vigor and prowess while the Pakistani boxer dealt the final blow to the Afghan rival, knocking him out in the fifth round of the 10-round super welter bout at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.
Muzaffar, also known as Prince Khan, commended the administration for organizing the event, and he also hailed his coaches. “I have been working hard for the title for the last three years”, he said while speaking after the fight.
Pakistan Professional Boxing League Chairman General (r) Ahsanul Haq also appreciated the World Boxing Council for giving Pakistan the opportunity to organize the event.
The Arabian Sea region includes 16 nations including Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghan¬istan, Somalia, Djibouti, and the Maldives.
Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara bag ... 11:28 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, and Asif Hazara continue to make the nation proud as the two fighters ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran to connect with people on live phone calls today11:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Omicron sub-variant BA.2 puts scientists on alert11:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan Army seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition in Waziristan ...10:52 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea ...10:19 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- IHC directs authorities to increase sentence of child pornography ...09:52 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
-
- Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar05:25 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021