Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea title
Web Desk
10:19 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea title
Share

ISLAMABAD – Rising Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan knocked out the Afghan opponent and bagged the Arabian Sea Championship title in the country’s federal capital on Saturday.

Reports in local media said the match lasted for five rounds. The 27-year-old Pakistani ringster earlier seemed defensive as his Afghan rival Samir displayed aggression and agility.

The boxers from the neighboring countries exhibited great spirit as they fought with more vigor and prowess while the Pakistani boxer dealt the final blow to the Afghan rival, knocking him out in the fifth round of the 10-round super welter bout at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Muzaffar, also known as Prince Khan, commended the administration for organizing the event, and he also hailed his coaches. “I have been working hard for the title for the last three years”, he said while speaking after the fight.

Pakistan Professional Boxing League Chairman General (r) Ahsanul Haq also appreciated the World Boxing Council for giving Pakistan the opportunity to organize the event.

The Arabian Sea region includes 16 nations including Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghan¬istan, Somalia, Djibouti, and the Maldives.

Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara bag ... 11:28 AM | 16 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, and Asif Hazara continue to make the nation proud as the two fighters ...

More From This Category
'I felt like punching Mohammed Kaif,' Shoaib ...
11:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
U-19 World Cup: Pakistan thrash Papua New Guinea ...
06:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo ...
07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 2020
06:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
PCB unveils commentators for PSL 2022
04:55 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Stage actors Naseem Vicky, Agha Majid escape ...
02:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hina Altaf’s father passes away
08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr