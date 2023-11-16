  

Search

ODI World Cup UpdatesSports

Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming

Web Desk
11:51 AM | 16 Nov, 2023
Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming

South Africa, and Australia are set to lock horns in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Kangaroos and Proteas are in a rich vein of form ahead of Thursday’s clash and will look to seal the final spot in the leading ICC event.  Cummins-led squad and Bavuma-led side are known rivals, with a history of noted clashes in World Cup editions. Today’s game awaits in Kolkata, and fans are already excited as both sides are evenly matched teams of the highest quality.

S. Africa and Australia lost twice during the CWC23 group stage, with the former falling to Men in Blue and Australia losing to Proteas as well as Rohit Sharma led India.

Dynamics have been changed now as Australia coming to the semi-final with new approach and confidence. Glenn Maxwell, who created history against Afghanistan, and ones like Adam Zampa make Australia a strong competitor.

As thousands will witness the action at Kolkotta's Eden Gardens, millions will watch it online.

Australia v South Africa semi-final Live Streaming

Australia v South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Andriod iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023 

#SAvAUS: Australia, South Africa all set for classic semi-final World Cup clash today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:49 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

#SAvAUS: South Africa opt to bat first against Australia in classic ...

10:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain

06:32 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

06:07 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Has India switched pitch for semi-final clash against New Zealand?

05:41 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Rohit Sharma overtakes Chris Gayle’s landmark for most sixes in ...

11:29 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:34 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistani forces kill four militants, including one high value target in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16th November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.66 772.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.65 941.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.07 174.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 746.81 754.81
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 76.75 77.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 322.85 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan slashed for second half of November

KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.

The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png

The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.

The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.

The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Sep-2023/pakistanis-express-fury-with-memes-on-latest-petrol-price-hike

              

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: