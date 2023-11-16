Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming

South Africa, and Australia are set to lock horns in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Kangaroos and Proteas are in a rich vein of form ahead of Thursday’s clash and will look to seal the final spot in the leading ICC event. Cummins-led squad and Bavuma-led side are known rivals, with a history of noted clashes in World Cup editions. Today’s game awaits in Kolkata, and fans are already excited as both sides are evenly matched teams of the highest quality.

S. Africa and Australia lost twice during the CWC23 group stage, with the former falling to Men in Blue and Australia losing to Proteas as well as Rohit Sharma led India.

Dynamics have been changed now as Australia coming to the semi-final with new approach and confidence. Glenn Maxwell, who created history against Afghanistan, and ones like Adam Zampa make Australia a strong competitor.

As thousands will witness the action at Kolkotta's Eden Gardens, millions will watch it online.

Australia v South Africa semi-final Live Streaming

Australia v South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Andriod iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023