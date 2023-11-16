NUMS MBBS Merit List 2023-24

National University Of Medical Sciences (NUMS) invited applications and conducted test for admission for MBBS, BDS, and other medical programs.

The selection procedure for MBBS and BDS program students in Army medical colleges has been completed, and the merit list is out now.

NUMS MBBS Merit List 2023

The provisional merit list for first-year MBBS Army Medical College, Rawalpindi is out now.

Please click here to check the merit position by entering your Candidate/Deposit ID.

NUMS MBBS schedule

NUMS said, in case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact nums for rectification by sending an email at mbbsbds.admissions@numspak.edu.pk by 4:00 pm, Thursday 16th November 2023.

No complaint will be entertained after due date and time, it added.

NUMS MBBS Final List 2023

The final merit list will be available on the NUMS portal on 20th November 2023