  

Search

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill’s new bold dance video goes viral  

Web Desk
01:10 PM | 16 Nov, 2023
Yashma Gill’s new bold dance video goes viral  
Source: File photo

Pakistani showbiz industry’s glamorous and enchanting actress, Yashma Gill, has captivated everyone’s attention with her latest dance video.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actress is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

In addition to possessing impeccable acting prowess and critically acclaimed films and television serials under her belt, Gill is also a sweetheart which sets her apart from her contemporaries.

The versatile actress and owner of exceptional talents, Yashma Gill, became the center of attention when her bold dance video went viral on the social media.

In the mentioned video, the actress can be seen dancing on the streets of Manchester, UK while wearing bold outfit.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:21 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Mehwish Hayat's pictures with B-town actresses go viral

05:19 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Hira Mani pays homage to Nazia Hassan on Yashma Gill’s birthday

03:20 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Celebs attend Yashma Gill’s birthday bash

07:31 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

TV star Najiba Faiz hit by video leak scandal

04:58 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Netizens are shipping Babar Azam and Hania Aamir after fan edit goes ...

01:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Anoushay Abbasi sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Advertisement

Latest

02:15 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Biden nominates first Pakistan-born Muslim judge for US federal appeals court

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16th November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.66 772.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.65 941.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.07 174.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 746.81 754.81
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 76.75 77.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 322.85 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan slashed for second half of November

KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.

The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png

The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.

The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.

The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Sep-2023/pakistanis-express-fury-with-memes-on-latest-petrol-price-hike

              

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: