Yashma Gill’s new bold dance video goes viral  

Pakistani showbiz industry’s glamorous and enchanting actress, Yashma Gill, has captivated everyone’s attention with her latest dance video.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actress is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

In addition to possessing impeccable acting prowess and critically acclaimed films and television serials under her belt, Gill is also a sweetheart which sets her apart from her contemporaries.

The versatile actress and owner of exceptional talents, Yashma Gill, became the center of attention when her bold dance video went viral on the social media.

In the mentioned video, the actress can be seen dancing on the streets of Manchester, UK while wearing bold outfit.