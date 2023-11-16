Pakistan Army soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, said military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom during a gun fight.

In a separate operation, Pakistani security forces killed at least four notorious terrorists including a high value target during an operation in the capital of the country's northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

Four militants were killed by armed forces during an operation in the general area of Badaber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar district.

Forces conducted the operation based of intelligence information about the presence of terrorists in the region.

The military's media wing said our soldiers engaged the militants’ location and four terrorists were nuetralised. The dead militants were commander Samiullah alias Shenay, terrorist commander Salman alias Ahmed, Imran alias Muhammad and Hazrat Umar alias Khalid.

It was reported that militants were highly wanted by armed forces as they remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings in the area.