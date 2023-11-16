Biden nominates first Pakistan-born Muslim judge for US federal appeals court

US President Joe Biden nominated Adeel Mangi, a prominent lawyer, as the first Pakistan-born, Muslim-American judge for a federal appeals court. This move comes amid criticism of Biden’s Middle East policy, particularly following Israel’s attack on Gaza, and in the lead-up to next year’s elections.
Adeel Mangi, a New Jersey attorney, has been tapped to join the Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals. Born in Pakistan, Mangi began his legal career over twenty years ago at Patterson Belknap, eventually becoming a partner in 2010. Notably, he successfully advocated for the Muslim community in New Jersey, representing their case to establish mosques in Bernards Township and Bayonne.
I applaud @POTUS's nomination of Adeel Mangi to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) November 15, 2023
I was honored to call him and share that I would strongly encourage the President to make him the first Muslim American nominated for a seat on our federal appeals courts. pic.twitter.com/LozxjdlU9M
According to Reuters, Mangi’s nomination aligns with the Biden administration’s effort to diversify the federal judiciary, aiming for greater representation. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey praised the nomination, expressing strong support for Mangi’s candidacy to become the first Muslim American nominated for a federal appeals court seat.
NBC News in the US reported that Mangi’s nomination comes at a crucial time, coinciding with heightened scrutiny of the Biden administration’s approach to Islamophobia, particularly in the aftermath of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Some Muslim voters have voiced discontent over Biden’s recent declaration of unwavering support for Israel without actively pursuing a cease-fire, as reported by the news outlet.
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.
On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.66
|772.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.65
|941.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.07
|174.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.81
|754.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|76.75
|77.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.85
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.
A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.
The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png
The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.
The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.
The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Sep-2023/pakistanis-express-fury-with-memes-on-latest-petrol-price-hike
