Biden nominates first Pakistan-born Muslim judge for US federal appeals court

US President Joe Biden nominated Adeel Mangi, a prominent lawyer, as the first Pakistan-born, Muslim-American judge for a federal appeals court. This move comes amid criticism of Biden’s Middle East policy, particularly following Israel’s attack on Gaza, and in the lead-up to next year’s elections.

Adeel Mangi, a New Jersey attorney, has been tapped to join the Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals. Born in Pakistan, Mangi began his legal career over twenty years ago at Patterson Belknap, eventually becoming a partner in 2010. Notably, he successfully advocated for the Muslim community in New Jersey, representing their case to establish mosques in Bernards Township and Bayonne.

I applaud @POTUS's nomination of Adeel Mangi to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.



I was honored to call him and share that I would strongly encourage the President to make him the first Muslim American nominated for a seat on our federal appeals courts. pic.twitter.com/LozxjdlU9M — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) November 15, 2023

According to Reuters, Mangi’s nomination aligns with the Biden administration’s effort to diversify the federal judiciary, aiming for greater representation. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey praised the nomination, expressing strong support for Mangi’s candidacy to become the first Muslim American nominated for a federal appeals court seat.

NBC News in the US reported that Mangi’s nomination comes at a crucial time, coinciding with heightened scrutiny of the Biden administration’s approach to Islamophobia, particularly in the aftermath of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Some Muslim voters have voiced discontent over Biden’s recent declaration of unwavering support for Israel without actively pursuing a cease-fire, as reported by the news outlet.