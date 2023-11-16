Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a slight decline in both local and international markets on Thursday a day after it registered upward trend.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs214,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs428 to drop to Rs183,728. In international market, the gold price dropped by $2 to reach $1,986 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10-gram.

A day earlier, per tola gold price went up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs214,800 while the 10-gram price stood at Rs184,156 after an increase of Rs1,714.

In international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $23 to settle at $1,988 per ounce.