1500 Prize Bond – Check Nov 2023 Draw Results

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023