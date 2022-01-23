Pakistan Army seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition in Waziristan operation
Security forces directed to exercise extreme vigilance after the recent terror incidents
Share
PESHAWAR – Pakistan Army has recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition during an undercover operation in South Waziristan’s Serwekai, the military media wing said Sunday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations sub-machine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibers have been seized during the operation conducted on a tipoff.
Armed forces conducted a raid at a terrorist hideout at an old fort and found weapons there. It also added that the terrorists had been working on dynamite landmines as well.
The operation was conducted by the security forces at a time when the Ministry of Interior directed LEA’s to exercise extreme vigilance after the recent terror incidents in the South Asian country.
All forces were ordered to take extra security measures to thwart any unforeseen incident.
Remnants of militant groups want to create ... 09:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that some remnants of groups, which were defeated by ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran to connect with people on live phone calls today11:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Omicron sub-variant BA.2 puts scientists on alert11:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan Army seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition in Waziristan ...10:52 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea ...10:19 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- IHC directs authorities to increase sentence of child pornography ...09:52 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 202006:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar05:25 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021