Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf holds wide-ranging talks with Bahraini counterpart in Manama
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Saturday met his Bahraini counterpart for talks on bilateral relations.
Yusuf shared the development in a tweet as he is in the capital of Bahrain, where he was received by the national security adviser, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who also serves as the commander of the royal guard.
NSA said they discussed bilateral and international issues and agreed to continue working together on issues of mutual interest.
Pleasure to meet His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the National Security Adviser of Bahrain. We discussed bilateral and international issues and agreed to continue working together on issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/eYvLmY5Tal— Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) March 26, 2022
Meanwhile, Bahrain defence force issued a statement saying both sides reviewed bilateral military coordination and defense cooperation at all levels.
Bahrain's top military commanders call on ... 08:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI – General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain ...
Bahrain NSA Sheikh Nasser also stressed the importance of strengthening and developing means of bilateral cooperation in accordance with common visions and in the interest of the two brotherly nations.
