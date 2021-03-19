Bahrain's top military commanders call on Pakistan Army chief
08:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Bahrain's top military commanders call on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, the crown prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard also met the COAS.

During the meeting matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace & stability.

Later, COAS attended the closing ceremony of the Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise Al-Badar-V at Sakhir Camp. Appreciating the high standard of training and the results achieved, he stated, the exercises signify the joint efforts put in by both the nations to combat terrorism.

