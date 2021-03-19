Kuwaiti FM calls on PM Imran, resolves to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Naseer Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah expressed his country’s firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

He expressed it during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his two-day long visit to Pakistan.

He also thanked the premier for Pakistan’s valuable cooperation, especially during the testing times of global pandemic.

Recently, more than six hundred Pakistani doctors and paramedics were employed by Kuwait to strengthen its health sector.

He identified education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people linkages as priority areas of cooperation. He underscored the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks of bilateral cooperation.

PM Khan also thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates during the pandemic and urged further strengthening of this strong bond of friendship between the two countries.

Lauding the successful measures by Kuwait against the global pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the strategies adopted by Pakistan to fight COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the imperatives of saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership and underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the two countries working closely to ensure ease of travel and enhancing people-to-people linkages.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, on behalf of his country’s leadership, cordially invited the Prime Minister to visit Kuwait, which was graciously accepted.

The premier also conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming the Emir as well as the Prime Minister of Kuwait in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the active and constructive role played by Kuwait in promoting regional peace and harmony, especially among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of the Afghan peace process and stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.