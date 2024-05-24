Search

Pakistan

Viral video shows Marathi family selling Vada Pav in Karachi

09:22 PM | 24 May, 2024
Viral video shows Marathi family selling Vada Pav in Karachi
An Instagram video featuring a Marathi family selling vada pav in Karachi has gone viral, showcasing a different side of Pakistan and garnering positive responses on social media, especially on Indian side of the border.

The video was shared by Instagram influencer Dheeraj Mandhan, who captioned it, “Pakistan is full of diverse cultures. Presenting you the Marathi family of Pakistan. The whole video is coming on YouTube channel."

Karachi is home to nearly 100 Marathi-speaking families, totaling around 500 people. The city's 160-year-old Narayan Jagannath High School, the first government school established in the Sindh region of Pakistan, stands as a testament to the country's cultural diversity and deep-rooted history.

The video sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers expressed disbelief at seeing a Marathi family in Pakistan. Others criticized the video, pointing to the declining population of minority communities in the country.

One Instagram user commented, “So proud to see a Maratha family in Kurta Payjama... but while the video claims they are happy, it feels like they are forced to adapt in a place without freedom."

Another user wrote, “Being from U.P., I am happy to see my Maharashtrian brothers in Karachi."

“There are Tamil, Bihari, Kannad, and other regional people in Pakistan too," claimed another commenter.

“As a Karachiite, I feel so good after watching this ???? Karachi is culturally and religiously the most diverse city in Pakistan. Hindus, Christians, and Parsis have played a huge role in Karachi's history," wrote another user.

The influencer has yet to share full video of his interaction with the Marathi family selling vada pav in Karachi.

