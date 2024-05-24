ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah military offensive

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) voted 13 to 2 to order Israel to cease its attack on Rafah in southern Gaza.

The court stated that Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other actions in the Rafah governorate that could subject the Palestinian group in Gaza to conditions of life leading to their physical destruction in whole or in part."

Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam emphasized that the "exceptionally grave" situation in Gaza warranted a new order, following South Africa's request for emergency measures in its genocide case against Israel.

