Search

Sports

Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
11:18 PM | 24 May, 2024
Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the USA and Caribbean.

According to a PCB press release, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who ended their retirements earlier this year, are included in the squad led by captain Babar Azam.

The squad was finalized after a two-hour selection committee meeting attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz.

Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan will be making their T20 World Cup debuts, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim return after last participating in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively. The remaining eight players were part of the 2022 event in Australia.

“This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well-prepared and settled for next month’s event,” the PCB statement read.

The statement also mentioned that Haris Rauf, who was sidelined from the PSL due to a shoulder dislocation, is now fully fit and performing well in the nets.

“It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup,” the statement said.

Currently, Pakistan is in England for a four-match T20 series as part of their preparation for the World Cup.

Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

June 6 — vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

June 9 — vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

June 11 — vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

June 16 — vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan has been seeded A2 in the first round and if they qualify for the second round, then their Super Eight matches will be as follows:

June 19 — vs D1, Antigua

June 21 — vs C2, Barbados

June 23 — vs B1, Barbados

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:18 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

04:29 PM | 24 May, 2024

PCB chief halts announcement of Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup

03:20 PM | 24 May, 2024

Shahid Afridi named as tournament ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024

11:58 PM | 23 May, 2024

Pakistan hires 'originally Indian' coach for football team

11:25 PM | 23 May, 2024

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Tickets of Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia ...

10:10 AM | 23 May, 2024

Wasim Akram appointed Cricket Australia's Multicultural Ambassador

Sports

08:40 PM | 22 May, 2024

Asian Kabaddi Federation bans Indian team from international ...

05:09 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan Football League set for launch next month 

12:51 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

10:01 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England: 1st T20 match canceled due to rain

04:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

Hasan Ali released from T20 squad ahead of England series

12:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:18 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: