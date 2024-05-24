Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the USA and Caribbean.

According to a PCB press release, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who ended their retirements earlier this year, are included in the squad led by captain Babar Azam.

The squad was finalized after a two-hour selection committee meeting attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz.

Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan will be making their T20 World Cup debuts, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim return after last participating in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively. The remaining eight players were part of the 2022 event in Australia.

“This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well-prepared and settled for next month’s event,” the PCB statement read.

The statement also mentioned that Haris Rauf, who was sidelined from the PSL due to a shoulder dislocation, is now fully fit and performing well in the nets.

“It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup,” the statement said.

Currently, Pakistan is in England for a four-match T20 series as part of their preparation for the World Cup.

Pakistan Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

June 6 — vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

June 9 — vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

June 11 — vs Canada, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

June 16 — vs Ireland, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan has been seeded A2 in the first round and if they qualify for the second round, then their Super Eight matches will be as follows:

June 19 — vs D1, Antigua

June 21 — vs C2, Barbados

June 23 — vs B1, Barbados