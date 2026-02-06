One dead, six injured in Basant related incidents in Lahore

LAHORE – At least one person was killed and six others were injured in kite related incidents across Lahore.

Rescue officials said 25-year-old Ali Rashid tragically lost his life near the Sikh Nullah area. He climbed an electric pole to catch a kite, and while doing so, he was electrocuted. His body was handed over to the family after necessary legal formalities.

In another incident, eight-year-old Irha was severely injured when the kite string tangled around her neck while riding on a motorcycle with her father in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Other accidents included 30-year-old Saqib falling from a roof while trying to retrieve a kite in the Ravi Road area, and 12-year-old Abdul Wahid being injured while chasing a kite in Lower Mall. In Gulshan-e-Ravi, 14-year-old Salman was hurt while climbing a tree to retrieve a kite, while 45-year-old Shabbir was injured due to a kite string wrapped around his neck. Additionally, 21-year-old Rafi Tanveer was hurt in the Defence Phase 5 area due to a similar accident.

Rescue officials have urged citizens to exercise caution during the celebrations, especially considering the risks posed by kite flying.

Furthermore, despite the festive spirit, violations of safety regulations were reported in various areas.