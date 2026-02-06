Sindh Education Minister clears air on Feb 7 School Holiday Notice

ISLAMABAD – A viral notification claiming that all schools in Sindh will be closed on 7th February 2026 on the occasion of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs sparked confusion across social media.

The fake notification, circulating widely on WhatsApp, appeared to be issued by Sindh School Education and Literacy Department. It said that the decision was made in a meeting of the sub-committee of the Education Steering Committee, and it suggested that the closure would apply to all government, private, semi-government, and autonomous educational institutions across Sindh, including Jamshoro.

The inclusion of a reference number and signatures made the notice seem authentic, misleading many users into believing it was official.

Minister Sardar Ali Shah has firmly denied the notification, calling it “fake and misleading”. He clarified that the provincial education department has not issued any order for school closures on 7th February.

He urged the public, parents, and educational institutions to avoid spreading unverified information. He emphasized that for accurate details regarding school schedules and government holidays, people should rely only on official government sources.

With social media buzzing with this misinformation, the Education Minister’s warning comes as a timely reminder: not everything online is true, and verifying sources before sharing can prevent unnecessary panic among students, parents, and schools.