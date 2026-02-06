Holiday announced on February 7 for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs

JAMSHORO – The district administration of Jamshoro has announced a local holiday on Saturday, February 7, 2025, in celebration of the 774th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The official notification for the holiday was issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Jamshoro.

This holiday will apply only within the district of Jamshoro. All government offices and institutions will remain closed on this day. The holiday aims to facilitate the pilgrims attending the Urs and improve arrangements for the event.

The notification also stated that the holiday is in observance of the annual Urs ceremonies on 18th Sha’ban 1447 Hijri.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to participate in religious rituals, prayers, and gatherings.

The notice was signed by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro and Chairman of the District Ashra Committee, Ghaznfar Ali Qadri, instructing all concerned authorities to comply with the holiday.

During the Urs, special security and administrative measures are implemented around the shrine and its vicinity to ensure the safety and convenience of the visitors. The event includes collective prayers, zikr sessions, and other traditional religious ceremonies, attracting devotees from across the country.