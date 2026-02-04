Why Pakistan Won’t Bow to Indian Politics and ICC Bias in International Cricket Anymore

I have spent my life watching cricket thinking it was just a sport but recently it has become a theatre for political arrogance. The way India has treated Pakistan in the cricketing arena is nothing short of systematic exclusion. This is not just about matches anymore because it is about dignity and the future of global cricket governance. As a fan it is heartbreaking to see the game being choked by the agendas of the BCCI while the ICC looks on with its hands tied.

The double standards are glaringly obvious. India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and they did it again for the Champions Trophy 2025. They use the same tired excuse of security concerns yet we see the biggest teams in the world like Australia, South Africa, England and others playing comfortably in our cities. This hypocrisy has reached a breaking point. When Bangladesh recently expressed similar security concerns regarding playing in India for the 2026 T20 World Cup the response from the ICC was shockingly biased. Instead of offering a neutral venue as they did for India they effectively pushed Bangladesh aside. Why is there one law for India and another for every other nation in the cricketing family.

The level of pettiness is truly shocking and is clearly documented in the lists of actions taken against our cricket. During the Asia Cup 2023 the host name of Pakistan was deliberately removed from the official logos as if our existence as a host did not matter. This trend continued with the Champions Trophy 2025 where advertisements in India erased any mention of Pakistan as the legitimate host. Even during live broadcasts for India’s first match they went so far as to hide the host’s name. It does not stop at paperwork and logistics. Indian players and officials have even refused to shake hands with Pakistani cricketers during events in 2025 and refused to engage in professional conversation with our commentators during the toss.

Perhaps most disappointing is how they have dragged national politics directly into the ceremonies. They have dedicated their achievements in the 2025 Asia Cup to their army which creates a hostile atmosphere for athletes. The ultimate insult was the refusal to even receive a trophy from a Pakistani ACC president. These are not the actions of a professional neighbor or a sporting powerhouse but are rather the moves of a board trying to exert dominance through disrespect.

However the tide is finally shifting and Pakistan has made it clear that we will not bow down anymore. As the images suggest the reaction is firm and principled. Our players are no longer staying silent and their hand gestures on the field show that they will stand up for their self respect. More importantly the proposed boycott of the 2026 T20 World Cup match shows that we are ready to speak the only language the money driven boards understand. This is a necessary stance. Pakistan is the heartbeat of Asian cricket and the truth is that without Pakistan the commercial and emotional value of cricket in this region is dead. The idea that we need India more than they need us is a complete delusion that needs to be shattered.

I want to applaud the Government of Pakistan and the PCB for finally standing firm against this bullying. For too long we tried to be accommodating while the other side tried to erase our identity as a cricketing nation. If India chooses to keep politics at the forefront then they must be ready to face the consequences of their actions. Cricket should be a rules based game where everyone is equal regardless of financial muscle. It is time for the ICC to stop acting as a bystander and start acting like a fair regulator. Well done to our authorities for showing that our respect is not for sale and that we will stand by our principles no matter the pressure. The era of bowing down is officially over.