Pcb Officially Inform Icc About Skipping India Match In T20 World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially informed the International Cricket Council that it will not play its scheduled match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Reports said that Pakistan’s withdrawal from the match will cost them two valuable points under ICC regulations, and their net run rate will also take a significant hit.

However, India will not be awarded the points by default. To claim the points, the Indian team is required to follow the official protocols, which include traveling to Colombo for a practice session, a press conference, a stadium tour, and waiting for Pakistan’s team at the designated time.

The decision has triggered intense reactions in India, with TV anchors and cricket experts expressing outrage. Indian media, especially the pro-government channels, have launched a campaign calling for stringent measures against Pakistan, including potential sanctions.

Reports from Indian media suggest that the ICC is considering calling an emergency board meeting to address the situation, with calls for punitive action against Pakistan gaining momentum.

Pakistani officials, however, have remained firm in their stance, asserting that they will not compromise on national dignity. They argue that the decision is in line with the spirit of the game, with PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, taking a strong and unequivocal stand on the matter.