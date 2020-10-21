226 Pakistani doctors, paramedic staffs depart for employment in Kuwait on Oct 22

ISLAMABAD - Special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari has said that as many as 226 doctors, paramedics and nurses will depart for Kuwait tomorrow (October 22) for livelihood in second phase.

According to media details, the special assistant said that more than 200 people will leave for Kuwait for job purpose.

Zulfi Bukhari further said that Kuwait has expressed its desire to give employment to over 1000 Pakistani health professionals for strengthening the mutual ties and counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arabian Gulf is a preferred destination for Pakistani workers who are employed in different fields.