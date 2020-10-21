226 Pakistani doctors, paramedic staffs depart for employment in Kuwait on Oct 22
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari has said that as many as 226 doctors, paramedics and nurses will depart for Kuwait tomorrow (October 22) for livelihood in second phase.
According to media details, the special assistant said that more than 200 people will leave for Kuwait for job purpose.
Zulfi Bukhari further said that Kuwait has expressed its desire to give employment to over 1000 Pakistani health professionals for strengthening the mutual ties and counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arabian Gulf is a preferred destination for Pakistani workers who are employed in different fields.
- 226 Pakistani doctors, paramedic staffs depart for employment in ...01:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
- China welcomes Pakistan's decision to lift ban on TikTok01:47 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan motorway gang-rape suspects identified by victim at Lahore ...01:04 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
-
- Sonya Hussain starts her own YouTube channel12:28 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
- Camila Cabello inspired every song Shawn Mendes ever wrote11:17 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot10:23 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- At least five killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan ...10:27 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- India bars Zimbabwe head coach from travelling to Pakistan03:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran Khan enjoyed PDM’s rallies, says Faisal Javed01:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
- SC commission to look after Bahria Town funds11:27 AM | 20 Oct, 2020