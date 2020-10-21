Imran Abbas meets Ertugrul star Cem Uçan in Turkey

Actor Imran Abbas is currently vacationing in Turkey.

During his trip, the ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ star also met Turkish actor Cem Uçan, who is known for his role as Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The two shared pictures from their meet up on Instagram.

Posting a picture of playing snooker together, Uçan said, “THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER.”

“Wonderful meeting with the famous Turkish actor @cemucann ( aliyar bey),” wrote Imran.

Ertuğrul has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it’s cast continues to grow every day. Recently, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values as it depicts how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Empire.

