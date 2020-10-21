Pakistan, Oman sign MoU in military cooperation
02:52 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Pakistan, Oman sign MoU in military cooperation
MUSCAT – The Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Al Murtafaa Camp in the field of military cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, and K K Ahsan Wagan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate, the Oman Observer reported yesterday.

The MoU aims to frame aspects of military cooperation between the Sultanate and Pakistan in a way that enhances the existing cooperation relations and serves the common interest of the two friendly countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by the military attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Muscat.

