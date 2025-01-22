Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Emirates airlines makes a major move regarding Pakistan operations

Emirates Airlines Makes A Major Move Regarding Pakistan Operations

In a significant development for Pakistan’s aviation and cargo sectors, Emirates Airlines has reached out to the Airports Authority to establish a major cargo business hub at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Reports indicate that Emirates has requested 90,000 square feet of space at the airport’s cargo terminal, driven by the growing demand for cargo services. The airline has decided to set up a dedicated cargo hub in Karachi to cater to this increased demand.

Currently, Emirates is the leader in cargo operations at Karachi, handling the highest volume of air freight from the city. In 2024 alone, the airline transported over 27,000 tons of cargo from Karachi, marking it as the most prominent cargo operator in the region.

In contrast, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), due to a lack of strategic planning and investment, managed to handle only 2,000 tons of cargo from Karachi during the same period.

Sources reveal that in response to Emirates’ request, the Airports Authority has already begun the process of allocating space at the cargo terminal for the airline’s planned hub. This move marks a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s cargo infrastructure and Emirates’ growing investment in the country’s logistics sector.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search