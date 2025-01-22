Emirates airlines makes a major move regarding Pakistan operations

In a significant development for Pakistan’s aviation and cargo sectors, Emirates Airlines has reached out to the Airports Authority to establish a major cargo business hub at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Reports indicate that Emirates has requested 90,000 square feet of space at the airport’s cargo terminal, driven by the growing demand for cargo services. The airline has decided to set up a dedicated cargo hub in Karachi to cater to this increased demand.

Currently, Emirates is the leader in cargo operations at Karachi, handling the highest volume of air freight from the city. In 2024 alone, the airline transported over 27,000 tons of cargo from Karachi, marking it as the most prominent cargo operator in the region.

In contrast, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), due to a lack of strategic planning and investment, managed to handle only 2,000 tons of cargo from Karachi during the same period.

Sources reveal that in response to Emirates’ request, the Airports Authority has already begun the process of allocating space at the cargo terminal for the airline’s planned hub. This move marks a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s cargo infrastructure and Emirates’ growing investment in the country’s logistics sector.