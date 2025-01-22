First phase of Hajj pilgrims’ training begins

The first phase of training for Hajj pilgrims has officially commenced as Pakistan prepares to send thousands of devotees for the annual pilgrimage. According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, over 85,000 pilgrims will receive training at the tehsil (sub-district) level across the country.

The training programs will kick off on Thursday, January 23, with sessions taking place in Bannu, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Shaheed Benazirabad. On Friday, January 24, similar programs will be held in Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, and Islamabad, followed by additional sessions on Saturday, January 25, in Islamabad, Lahore, Tank, and Umerkot, Sindh.

Pilgrims are required to attend the training camps as per the designated schedule. Those living in other cities can attend the training at nearby locations. Overseas pilgrims arriving in Pakistan will be able to attend the training at the relevant Hajj camps. New applicants can also participate in the training by presenting their bank receipts at the designated venues.

A total of 85,560 pilgrims will be provided Hajj-related training at the tehsil level, ensuring that all participants are well-prepared for their spiritual journey to Mecca.