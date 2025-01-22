Malik Riaz responds to NAB warning: “No testimony, No blackmail”

In a bold statement, property magnate Malik Riaz, the owner of Bahria Town, has declared that he will not provide testimony or succumb to blackmail, regardless of any pressure or hardship. Speaking on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Riaz reiterated his long-standing decision: “No matter how much injustice is done, Malik Riaz will not testify. This was my decision yesterday, and it remains today.”

The statement comes in response to a recent warning issued by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which cautioned the public about potential money laundering risks related to Riaz’s new Dubai project. In his post, Riaz discussed the many challenges he faced while building Bahria Town in Pakistan, including continuous obstacles, government blackmail, and legal battles. Despite these hurdles, he expressed gratitude for the success of Bahria Town, which he credited to his persistence and the support of Allah.

Riaz shared that his vision was to transform Pakistan’s real estate sector, and over the years, he managed to create a world-class housing project, even facing blackmail, false cases, and the greed of some officials. However, he emphasized that a demand for his testimony on a certain issue eventually forced him to relocate abroad.

He also mentioned the launch of BT Properties in Dubai, a venture that has already generated significant interest from investors worldwide. Riaz credited the success of Dubai’s development to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and pointed out the absence of institutions like NAB in the UAE, which he believes allows for a more conducive business environment.

Referring to the recent NAB press release as a form of blackmail, Riaz expressed frustration, saying, “I am holding my ground, but I carry a storm in my heart. If it breaks, all the secrets of the last 25 to 30 years will come to light with irrefutable evidence.” He further asserted that the upcoming projects in Dubai will be successful, and with the grace of Allah, BT Properties will also make a significant mark internationally.

In his statement, Riaz reaffirmed his loyalty to Pakistan, expressing pride that his company is now seen on the global stage. He assured the Pakistani people that all of his projects—both in Pakistan and abroad—comply with the laws of the countries where they are based. “We have always adhered to the law of every country and will continue to do so,” he added.

Riaz concluded by stating that he would neither be used against anyone nor be blackmailed by anyone. His Dubai project, he believes, will not only be a success but will also contribute to enhancing Pakistan’s global reputation.

This statement comes in the wake of NAB’s recent warning about potential illegal activities tied to Bahria Town’s Dubai project. The NAB spokesperson indicated that the Pakistani government would soon engage with the Dubai authorities to prevent innocent people from being misled into unlawful activities related to the project.