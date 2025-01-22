Indian jerseys to feature ‘Pakistan’ logo for Champions Trophy 2025

MUMBAI – The jerseys of Indian cricket team will feature Pakistan’s imprint for Champions Trophy 2025, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday.

He rejected the rumours that the BCCI had raised objections over inclusion of ‘Pakistan’ in logo to be used of the jersey of players.

Saikia said Pakistan’s name will appear as the host on the Champions Trophy jersey, and they will comply with ICC’s instructions.

“BCCI’s stand is loud and clear: whatever guidelines the ICC sets for the Champions Trophy 2025, including those regarding the jersey logo, we will follow. There was never any intention to violate any such guidelines. So, whatever was going on in the media, I have seen it. I don’t know where they got that information from. But the BCCI has no reason to violate or ignore any of the guidelines. BCCI will follow the dress code and the logo for the Champions Trophy 2025 as formulated by the ICC,” the BCCI secretary was quoted by Indian media as having said.

Earlier, rumours suggested that India had filed an objection to the official logo as they were not travelling to Pakistan for the event.

Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy next month, while India will be playing their group-stage matches in Dubai.