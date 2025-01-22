Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

University of London to launch educational activities in Lahore

In a significant development aimed at enhancing educational opportunities in Punjab, the University of London has agreed to commence its academic activities in Lahore. This decision follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in response to a proposal by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to bring world-class education to the region.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiative seeks to provide students in Punjab with access to education from the globally renowned University of London. In addition to this, steps are being taken to bring more international universities to the province, broadening the scope of higher education.

In line with this plan, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb met with Professor Wendy Thomson, the Vice Chancellor of the University of London, to discuss the launch of a semester exchange program. The meeting, which also included a delegation of education experts from the University of London, focused on academic collaboration and student exchange opportunities between Punjab and the UK.

As part of the discussions, Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended an invitation to the University of London to open an office in Punjab, aimed at fostering closer ties and offering more accessible educational opportunities.

Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made provisions to offer an increased number of scholarships, with 60% of these set aside for female students. The scholarships will now cover 50,000 students, a significant increase from the previous 30,000, further promoting gender equality in education. The Chief Minister’s efforts are also directed at modernizing and improving the entire educational system in Punjab, with particular focus on curriculum development, teacher training, and the renovation of educational institutions.

The senior minister further mentioned that work is underway on the establishment of a National University in Murree, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives to improve educational infrastructure across the province.

Professor Wendy Thomson praised the Chief Minister’s efforts in improving education and governance in Punjab, calling the initiatives highly commendable. She expressed enthusiasm about the potential collaboration between the University of London and Punjab’s educational institutions.

This collaboration marks a promising new chapter in Punjab’s educational development, offering students the opportunity to engage with world-class academic resources without leaving their home country.

