Punjab relaxes rules for vehicles registration

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a major change in rules related to registration of vehicles.

Reports said the Punjab cabinet has approved an amendment to Section 24 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance Act, 1965, abolishing the requirement to register a vehicle in the relevant district.

Previously, vehicle owners were required to register their vehicles in their own district. Now, residents of Punjab can register their vehicles in any district of their choice.

A spokesperson for excise department said vehicle registration numbers are being allocated across Punjab under a series, and there are no restrictions on the movement of vehicles from one province to another.