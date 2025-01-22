Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab relaxes rules for vehicles registration

Islamabad Excise Extends Deadline For Vehicle Token Tax Payment

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a major change in rules related to registration of vehicles.

Reports said the Punjab cabinet has approved an amendment to Section 24 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance Act, 1965, abolishing the requirement to register a vehicle in the relevant district.

Previously, vehicle owners were required to register their vehicles in their own district. Now, residents of Punjab can register their vehicles in any district of their choice.

A spokesperson for excise department said vehicle registration numbers are being allocated across Punjab under a series, and there are no restrictions on the movement of vehicles from one province to another.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search