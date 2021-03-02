Pakistan releases documentary to honour China friendship

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) released a special short video documentary marking the 70th anniversary celebration of Pakistan-China long-lasting friendship.

The video praises the friendship as higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans and sweeter than honey.

To mark the celebrations, both countries have decided to launch yearlong celebrations which will include exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photography exhibitions, fashion events, and publication of books.

A virtual ceremony will be held in the federal capital of both countries to mark this date. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

Speaking about the commemoration, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq mentioned this year is a special year for both countries. I hope that this year can mark a new chapter in our relationship. He also wished a happy Chinese New Year and extended greetings in advance to the people of China.