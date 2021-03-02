Lahore Qalandars sign Digital Media Partnership with Daily Pakistan 

08:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Lahore Qalandars sign Digital Media Partnership with Daily Pakistan 
LAHORE – Daily Pakistan, the largest digital media platform of Pakistan, has partnered with Lahore Qalandars for  Pakistan Super League (PSL), country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament.

Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif and Daily Pakistan’s Executive Editor Usman Mujib Shami signed the digital media partnership agreement here in Lahore, on Tuesday.

Daily Pakistan has a history of association with cricket and has taken multiple initiatives to promote cricket in the country. The partnership with Lahore Qalandars will further strengthen Daily Pakistan’s commitment to promoting cricket in the South Asian country.

Rana Atif termed the partnership with Daily Pakistan a great thing and vowed to continue to extend cooperation for the promotion of cricket in the future.

The coverage by country’s largest digital media platform will further raise the excitement of fans, Mr. Atif said that Daily Pakistan is a major source of credible news and entertainment in the country.

Mr. Usman Mujib Shami, sharing his views, said that Daily Pakistan being the leading digital platform in the country knows the pulse of the nation and has always developed innovative content that brings cricket closer to the countrymen.

The agreement with Lahore Qalandars reinforces the vision of the Daily Pakistan and it is proud to be a part of the cricket league.

Mr. Shami said that Lahore Qalandars, one of the six cricketing franchises participating in the PSL 2021, teams right blend of players who will surely help the team to take the cup this season.  

Lahore Qalandars have played four matches out of which it lost only one. They will face off Islamabad United in 15th match on March 4.

