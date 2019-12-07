Pakistan’s ‘10b Tree Tsunami’ emerges as champion for ecological conservation project at COP-25
09:17 AM | 7 Dec, 2019
MADRID - Pakistan’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project has emerged as the champion programme for ecological conservation at the 25th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Madrid, Spain .
While speaking at the event, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said the world recognized Pakistan’s efforts on forestry preservation and Climate Change mitigation at the conference.
He said the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project is one of the eight initiatives leading the charge, the Radio Pakistan reported.
