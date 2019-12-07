Foreign Office launches new website ‘VisionFO’
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is pleased to launch the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs website as part of VisionFO , taking the FO into the 21st century and to the heart of digital communications.
Is a tweet on Friday, the minister said that the Vision-FO is a craft an environment of thought of leadership at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and transparent way of communications.
#VisionFO is a mindset to craft an environment of thought leadership at #MoFA, to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and an evolved/transparent way of comms. The 1st manifestation of the vision is the launch of the new website with a series of more innovations to follow. https://t.co/1T7CK9D40X— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 6, 2019
He said the first manifestation of the vision is the launch of the new website with a series of more innovations to follow.
The Foreign Minister said that it is now accessible in Pakistan at http://www.mofa.gov.pk and globally, in a fortnight.
