Foreign Office launches new website ‘VisionFO’

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is pleased to launch the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs website as part of VisionFO , taking the FO into the 21st century and to the heart of digital communications.

Is a tweet on Friday, the minister said that the Vision-FO is a craft an environment of thought of leadership at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and transparent way of communications.

He said the first manifestation of the vision is the launch of the new website with a series of more innovations to follow.

The Foreign Minister said that it is now accessible in Pakistan at http://www.mofa.gov.pk and globally, in a fortnight.