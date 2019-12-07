Foreign Office launches new website ‘VisionFO’
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 7 Dec, 2019
Foreign Office launches new website ‘VisionFO’
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is pleased to launch the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs website as part of VisionFO , taking the FO into the 21st century and to the heart of digital communications.

Is a tweet on Friday, the minister said that the Vision-FO is a craft an environment of thought of leadership at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and transparent way of communications.

He said the first manifestation of the vision is the launch of the new website with a series of more innovations to follow.

The Foreign Minister said that it is now accessible in Pakistan at http://www.mofa.gov.pk and globally, in a fortnight.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr