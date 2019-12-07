4 robbers killed in Multan police encounter
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 7 Dec, 2019
4 robbers killed in Multan police encounter
Share

MULTAN – The Multan police has killed four robbers in an alleged encounter on early Saturday morning.

According to media reports, the police claimed that the criminals were engaged in stop and rob activity in the area and opened fire at the police mobile upon its arrival.

The police added that four robbers were killed in the exchange of fire.

The police shifted the dead bodies of the robbers in a Jalalpur District hospital.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr